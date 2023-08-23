Prime Video Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop Debuting Taylor’s Versions

The next Taylor Swift full re-recording might be 1989, but that doesn’t mean she’s withholding her back catalogue. Swift got together with her ol’ pal Prime Video to debut the Taylor’s Version of her No. 1 hit “Look What You Made Me Do” in the teaser trailer for Wilderness. Swift previously gave the streamer what appeared to be full, unprecedented access to her library for its series The Summer I Turned Pretty, and now Jenna Coleman is getting in on the fun. The series stars Coleman as a scorned wife searching for revenge after her husband, Will (Oliver Jackson-Cohen), cheats on her. Technically, it does feel like “No Body No Crime” would be more appropriate here, but that doesn’t need a Taylor’s Version, so no dice. The series is based on the 2019 novel of the same name by B.E. Jones and debuts September 15, making it the perfect story of wronging and revenge for fall.

