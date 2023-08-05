Mutant Mayhem Climbs Up From the Sewers and Into the Box Office

Photo: Paramount Pictures

Even though it is Barbie’s world yet again for another weekend as it inches closer to $1 billion worldwide, four turtles are chilling for the no. 2 spot at the box office. According to Variety, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem earned $10.2 million on opening day, a.k.a. enough money for, like, 833,000 pizzas which would last probably a month in the sewers of NYC. Produced and co-written by Seth Rogen, the movie follows Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, and Michelangelo (who are all voiced by real teens) in their, wait for it, teenage antics, as Rogen wanted to emphasize the “teen” in TMNT, especially due to his start with shows like Freaks and Geeks and movies like Superbad. The turtle flick is expected to earn around $35 million to $45 million over the five-day opening, which isn’t bad against its $70 million budget. What a time to be a teen(age mutant ninja turtle).