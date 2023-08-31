Even Demons Fear Taylor Swift

Photo-Illustration: Vulture. Photos: Hector Vivas/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management, Universal Pictures/YouTube

Leave it to Taylor Swift to exorcise her competition. Swift announced today that her Eras Tour concert film will release on October 13, 2023, which also happens to be the same day that The Exorcist: Believer was originally scheduled to hit theaters. We could have gotten a double opening night feature à la Barbenheimer, but the horror movie has decided to avoid the ExorSwift that some fans were starting to anticipate. Instead, the movie will open a week earlier than planned. “Look what you made me do. The Exorcist: Believer moves to 10/6/23,” Blumhouse founder Jason Blum announced on social media. In case it wasn’t clear, he added, “#TaylorWins.” Believer is the first of a planned trilogy, as well as a sequel to the original Exorcist, with Ellen Burstyn returning as Chris MacNeil to help the families of two daughters who have apparently been possessed. But those devils apparently didn’t want to roll the dice on their odds against all the Swifties and their friendship bracelets.