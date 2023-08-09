The Ultimatum Season Two Is Marching Down the Aisle

Netflix has gotten down on one knee and offered us all an eternal gift — another season of messy people in their 20s rushing to get to the altar. A mere three months after Netflix released Ultimatum: Queer Love, it’s brought another season of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On. To those living an Ultimatum-less life, five couples come to Nick and Vanessa Lachey with one person who wants to get married and one who doesn’t. And, naturally, what’s the easiest way to solve relationship issues? Dating someone else in front of your original partner. Each couple breaks up and gets “trial married” to another person for three weeks before switching back to their original partner and making the choice to either get married, find love with someone new, or leave single. It’s flagrant, it’s crazy, it’s Netflix.

The new trailer for the second season of The Ultimatum shows the five couples announced in July in fine form — that is, engaging in verbal sparring matches and cheating scandals, a bounty of men saying they don’t want to get married for “financial reasons,” and even Hooters shaming. For fans of mess, Netflix drops the first eight episodes on August 23. The following week, on August 30, Netflix will release the final two episodes — the finale and the reunion. Let the discourse begin.