This Is Us Star Ron Cephas Jones Dies at 66

Photo: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Ron Cephas Jones, who won two Emmys for his role on This Is Us, has died. He was 66. News of his death was confirmed in a statement to People Saturday. “Throughout the course of his career, his warmth, beauty, generosity, kindness and heart were felt by anyone who had the good fortune of knowing him,” the statement read. “He began his career at the Nuyorican Poets Cafe and his love for the stage was present throughout his entire career, including his recent Tony nominated and Drama Desk Award winning performance for his role in Clyde’s on Broadway.” Jones died from a long-standing pulmonary issue, and he had a double lung transplant in 2020 stemming from the same illness.

Jones is best known for playing William Hill, the biological father of Randall Pearson (Sterling K. Brown), on This Is Us. He won two Emmys for the role, in Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series. His second Emmy, in 2020, came the same year that his daughter Jasmine won one for Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series. They were the first father-daughter duo to win Emmys in the same year. Beyond This Is Us, Ron Cephas Jones performed on Broadway as well as appearing in He Got Game, Across the Universe, The Get Down, and Dolemite Is my Name.