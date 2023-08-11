Tory Lanez Hasn’t Changed His Mind: ‘I Refuse to Apologize’

Photo: Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Tory Lanez is continuing to claim that he is innocent after being sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot. On Thursday night, he took to Instagram to share his first statement since the sentencing. The rapper opened with a rhyme, writing, “I have never let a hard time intimidate me I will never never let no jail time eliminate me.” Lanez, born Daystar Peterson, said he will always maintain that he was wrongfully convicted. “I remain on the stance that I refuse to apologize for something that I did not do,” he said. In December, Lanez was found guilty of all three felony charges against him: assault with a semi-automatic firearm, having a loaded unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence. The rapper noted in his statement that he is used to overcoming adversity, and will fight until he comes out “victorious.” It’s unclear what that fight will look like in the context of his prison time. A judge previously denied his motion for a new trial, and his appeal for bail will be heard on August 15. Still, he seems confident enough — Lanez ended his statement by assuring family, friends, and fans that he would see them soon.