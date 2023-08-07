Travis Scott Is Letting Kanye West Into Utopia

Photo: Lilly Lawrence/Getty Images

Travis Scott pulled off his Ye-esque performance of Utopia with help from Ye. Scott performed his Billboard album chart-topping album, interspersed with hits from previous albums, in Rome’s Circus Maximus. (The actual Roman ruin, not to be confused with Scott’s film of the same name.) According to Pitchfork, Scott welcomed Kanye West onto the stage, his first performance after his antisemitic rants on social media. “There is no Utopia without Kanye West. There is no Travis Scott without Kanye West. There is no Rome without Kanye West. Make some noise for Ye,” Scott said, before the pair went into Ye’s “Can’t Tell Me Nothing.” Other non-Utopia tracks Scott performed included “Highest in the Room,” “Mafia,” and “Butterfly Effect.”

The rollout for Utopia has been anything but, getting underway as the Astroworld tragedy continues to be litigated through the courts. Scott had originally announced that he would be performing at the Pyramids of Giza on the album’s release date. Livenation eventually pulled the plug on that plan, citing “complex production issues.” Does Travis Scott have more wonders of the ancient world to visit, and will Ye be coming along? We do not yet know.