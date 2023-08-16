Troye Sivan Must Watch Moonstruck

Vanity Fair’s lie-detector tests on celebrities are one of celeb-dom’s most valuable resources. They taught us that Elizabeth Olsen doesn’t think highly of Danielle Haim’s acting and that Millie Bobby Brown hates Noah Schnapp’s bob on Stranger Things. But they also make us contend with uncomfortable truths, like the fact that the king of the twinks might need to be dethroned because he’s never seen Moonstruck. In his lie-detector interview, released on August 16, Troye Sivan was asked to compare himself as an actor to several other singer turned actors. He thought highly of Lady Gaga’s acting, we learned. There was one singer-actor he didn’t want to appear that then did not appear (almost certainly his The Idol co-star Abel “the Weeknd” Tesfaye). But tragedy struck when he was asked to compare himself to Cher. “I have never actually seen …” he said, before trailing off, then saying something even worse. “Was she in Mamma Mia? I don’t think I’ve ever seen a movie with Cher in it.” First of all, she was not in Mamma Mia, she was in Mamma Mia 2: Here We Go Again. Duh. But, more importantly, Cher has an Oscar for playing Loretta Castorini in Moonstruck, one of the greatest romances of all time. He’s writing gay love songs without having seen Moonstruck? “Bloom” is no longer gay. “In a Dream” is no longer romantic. A tragedy has befallen our community.

