Jodie Foster Isn’t New to This, She’s a True Detective

You don’t need to be a hard-bitten investigator with loose morals to get the truth about True Detective, season four. As part of a “Please, don’t unsubscribe, we still have some shows” montage, HBO Max, now just your friend’s little brother Max, debuted a teaser-trailer for True Detective: Night Country on April 12. Set in Alaska during a period of 24-plus hours of night, the show will also feature the first all-women detective duo. Detectives Liz Danvers (Jodie Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis) will be investigating the disappearances of six men from the Tsalal Arctic Research Station in Ennis, Alaska. “No more fucking around!” Foster yells at the rookies hanging around the crime scene. Fine, sorry. This season of True Detective is being helmed by Barry Jenkins (Moonlight) and Issa López (Tigers Are Not Afraid), while also starring Fiona Shaw, Finn Bennett, Isabella Star Lablanc, Aka Niviâna, Anna Lambe, Joel D. Montgrand, Christopher Eccleston, and John Hawkes. Max, the new streamer, was unveiled May 23, and True Detective was due to return later this year. However, per Deadline, HBO has since confirmed that the show has been delayed and will premiere in January 2024.

