Victoria Monét’s ‘On My Mama’ Video Looks Fly, Looks Good

Where does Victoria Monét get it from? Her mama, of course — and a few others, in her new “On My Mama” video. The visual is a throwback lovefest, opening with Monét in a Ciara-esque red outfit with the moves to match. It only goes on from there, with the single (off her upcoming album, Jaguar II) sampling Chalie Boy’s 2009 hip-hop hit “I Look Good” in the hook … and Chalie himself showing up in the video. Yes, there’s even a reference to that one meme! (Can we take a moment for “I’m so deep in my bag / Like a grandma with a peppermint”?) It all comes together with a final dance party, featuring Monét’s own mama busting some moves and Monét with her daughter, Hazel. Monét said in a statement that she wrote the song as a postpartum affirmation. “There’s no one like you and that’s on ya mama,” she adds. “Enjoy being yourself witcha fine ass!” Yeah, that’s mother.

Related