Warner Bros US Apologizes for Barbenheimer Memes

Photo: Universal Pictures

Warner Bros. issued an apology for their Barbenheimer content after the official Barbie Japan Twitter account released a statement condemning their participation. In their statement on Sunday, July 31, Warner Bros Japan criticized their US counterparts’ involvement in the Barbenheimer online trend as it wasn’t an official collaboration and felt like it was “extremely regrettable” to participate “without consideration” to their country. #NoBarbenheimer began trending on Twitter in Japan on the same day. On August 1, Variety reported that WB apologized for their actions, writing, “Warner Brothers regrets its recent insensitive social media engagement. The studio offers a sincere apology.” They also deleted several tweets that referred to Barbenheimer, including their response to a fanmade poster.

"Barbie" is now trending on Japanese Twitter, with several very popular posts reacting to the official @barbiethemovie account's embrace of mushroom cloud Barbenheimer memes. Here are a few quick translations: https://t.co/3EGvCHjj6W pic.twitter.com/T9PDFinsYZ — Jeffrey J. Hall 🇯🇵🇺🇸 (@mrjeffu) July 31, 2023