The Film Industry Remembers William Friedkin

William Friedkin, the director of such films as The Exorcist and Cruising, died this week. News of his death broke August 7, prompting a wave of tributes on social media. Friedkin was remembered for his maverick nature, his dedication to film, and his candor during commentaries and interviews. A snippet of an interview he had with Movieweb about the physical shelf life of DVD’s was widely circulated, the pullquote being “Fuck him [Oliver Stone] and Alexander.” Guillermo Del Toro shared a story of Friedkin on the set of his final film, The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial: “He was precise, eloquent and so full of energy that it was almost daunting to see. Everyone on that set gave him their all. He would run long takes and produce drama beautifully.” And Natasha Lyonne shared a copy of the script to an unmade Mae West biopic that would have starred Bette Midler. Below are more tributes to William Friedkin — from folks like Stephen King, The Simpsons’ Mike Reiss, and Oppenheimer’s James Urbaniak.

The Best of William Friedkin's Cruising Commentary pic.twitter.com/nZLeJew40J — John Frankensteiner (@JFrankensteiner) June 20, 2023

The world has lost one of the Gods of Cinema. Cinema has lost a true Scholar and I have lost a dear, loyal and true friend. William Friedkin has left us. We were blessed to have him. pic.twitter.com/6Mi0EL1gla — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) August 7, 2023

I ♥️ you, #WilliamFriedkin & will cherish this bad boy for always. pic.twitter.com/upnn00ITrv — natasha lyonne (@nlyonne) August 7, 2023

RIP Friedkin. I literally watched Sorcerer for the first time two weeks ago (great). The man knew how to make movies. — James Urbaniak (@JamesUrbaniak) August 7, 2023

“I don't know about the rest of you, but I feel pressed and tense almost every day of my life about something or other. And I think it's the one thing, as I look into people's eyes, that I think I share with almost everybody.”

-William Friedkin ♥️♥️🎞️ #Friedkin pic.twitter.com/1t8bNn7d33 — natasha lyonne (@nlyonne) August 7, 2023

When working on the Mr. Plow show, we heard that William Friedkin was a fan of @TheSimpsons. So we put in a parody of his film SORCERER just for him. Years later he visited the show, charmed everyone, and even wound up as a guest star. RIP a great guy. pic.twitter.com/fTH8etohEy — Mike Reiss (@MikeReissWriter) August 7, 2023

Not many directors can say they made a gay movie that people argue about decades later. William Friedkin made two: Boys in the Band (I like it, many don't) and Cruising (I don't like it, many do). That's not nothing--and, of course, a fistful of '70s-'80s classics too. RIP. — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) August 7, 2023

Very sorry to hear of the passing of William Friedkin, a deeply talented filmmaker. THE EXORCIST is great, but for me the real classic was SORCERER. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) August 7, 2023

RIP William Friedkin. Ballsy director. Made some of the greatest movies ever. One of the best conversations I’ve had on the show. https://t.co/529RvAAMI7 — marc maron (@marcmaron) August 7, 2023

It was an honor to have numerous lengthy chats via Twitter with William Friedkin. He also sent word through his wife to one of my producers that he watched & loved The Black Phone— a gesture I will always treasure. The Exorcist and Sorcerer are 2 of the greatest films ever made. pic.twitter.com/hGEbfpaJnA — N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) August 7, 2023

RIP William Friedkin, one of our very first guests on our podcast, The Movies That Made Me. pic.twitter.com/W3WT2LekDc — Joe Dante (@joe_dante) August 7, 2023

Aww man…a true cinematic master whose influence will continue to extend forever. So long, William Friedkin pic.twitter.com/sXppoS0FVK — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) August 7, 2023