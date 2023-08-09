RHOC’s Heather Dubrow: Too Sexy for Disneyland?

Before she was a reality star/Botched wife, Heather Dubrow did a lil acting. She starred in a CBS dramedy for two years, had a role in a TV movie about Roseanne and Tom Arnold, and guest starred on at least four comedian semi-autobiographical sitcoms. She also worked at Disneyland for a while. Dubrow worked in the Golden Horseshoe Revue, a now defunct show in Frontierland. “I was Miss Lilly,” Dubrow told Andy Cohen on WWHL. “Big blonde wig, yeah.” But Dubrow was no ordinary Miss Lilly. As she disclosed on WWHL, Dubrow was chastised for playing her part too sexily. Disneyland is a family park, and they couldn’t have anyone slutting it up mere feet away from Mickey Mouse. What is this, Knott’s Berry Farm? JK, they’re also very prudish. Other stars who have done time in the House of Mouse include Steve Martin (worked in the magic shop), Kevin from the Backstreet Boys (played Aladdin, problematic), and Wayne Brady, who mentioned his time as Tigger in his recent coming out announcement.

