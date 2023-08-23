Zendaya Acknowledges Law Roach’s Only Flop

Zendaya at the Louis Vuitton menswear spring-summer 2024 show in June. Photo: Stefano Rellandini/AFP via Getty Images

The alleged Zendaya–Law Roach beef from earlier this year was fake news, but the Challengers star does have one reason to be pissed at her stylist. In an interview with Elle, the mononymous A-lister, now known for her fashion-forward, absolutely sickening red-carpet looks, said Roach did her dirty during her first press tour for Disney Channel’s Shake It Off in 2012. “I’m angry at him to this day,” Zendaya said with a laugh, about one specific look, Googling “Germany Zendaya.” She’s referring to a self-declared fashion disaster that took place in Munich, where she wore an aqua cardigan over a striped coral button-down layered over a highlighter-yellow undershirt. To add insult to injury, she wore floral cork wedges under navy flared jeans. Shudder. “Like, why would you put me in this? Bitch, you could’ve done better!” the star told Elle. Apparently, they didn’t have a budget back then. Now, after more than a decade working together, Zendaya and Roach’s partnership is in decidedly less dire straits.

Bella Thorne and Zendaya Coleman - rooftop #fashioncall in Munich,...: Bella Thorne and Zendaya Coleman - rooftop… pic.twitter.com/gxbTJgpT1G — Hot Girl Guide (@hot_girl_guide) August 28, 2016

“I ride superhard for my team, especially for people I love,” Zendaya stressed. “He’s involved in every fashion contract, everything I do. If I have an opportunity where he can come with me, he’s always going to be there. He’s always been my creative director in a sense, and he continues to fill that role, because it’s more than just clothes on a red carpet. It’s a bigger thing.” Earlier this year, Roach retired from styling due to the disrespectful demands of some clientele, but remained at Zendaya’s side, trauma-bonded over their shared cork-wedge experience.