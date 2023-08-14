Zooey Deschanel to Go From New Girl to Property Wife

The Property Couple. Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Hey girl! Whatcha doin’? Marrying a Property Brother. Hey girl? Where ya goin’? To the altar, where I’m marrying a Property Brother. Who’s that girl? Who’s that girl? It’s Zooey Deschanel, fiancée of a Property Brother. The ever-adorkable Zooey Deschanel is engaged to Jonathan Scott, better known as one-half of the fraternal stars of the long-running HGTV series. Deschanel and Scott confirmed the engagement on Instagram on August 14, after their engagement on August 13, according to a People exclusive. They got engaged in Scotland on a family trip and have been dating for four years — well over the 500 days we typically associate with Deschanel. The two originally met while filming a sibling-themed episode of Carpool Karaoke with both the other Property Brother and Bones herself, Emily Deschanel. See, Balthazar, James Corden is good for something!