A Few Hauntings Are Taunting the Box Office

The third Agatha Christie adaptation from Kenneth Branagh, A Haunting in Venice, has made its debut in theaters and is flaunting its star power against The Nun 2. According to Variety, the mystery flick has earned $5.5 million during its opening day domestically, including Thursday night previews, against its $60 million budget. The film follows Detective Hercule Poirot (Branagh), who investigates a murder at a Halloween seance in Venice, Italy (not the one in Vegas, you silly goose). The spooky suspects include Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, and Dylan Corbett-Bader, with Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh as the recently departed. The other spooky movie, The Nun 2, earned $4.3 million on Friday for its second weekend in cinemas, against its more modest $38.5 million budget, for an overall worldwide total of $101.7 million. If you need a palette cleanser from either film, Barbie is now available to rent or buy on streaming. It totally doesn’t touch on death, not even in the slightest.