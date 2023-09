Adam Sandler Announces The I Missed You Tour

Photo: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Concertgoers made so many friendship bracelets for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour that stores sold out of letter beads. Beyoncé’s b-day date of the Renaissance Tour depleted Los Angeles of its vital silver fabric paint reserves. And now that Adam Sandler is going on tour, expect the U.S. to run dangerously low on oversized basketball shorts. Yes, get your Adam Sandler Summer fits ready, Sandman’s going on tour. The I Missed You Tour will take Sandler to 25 cities in North America, starting in Vancouver on October 12 and ending in Denver on December 12. Other stops include Indianapolis, San Jose, and Portland. These dates follow the early 2023 Adam Sandler LIVE tour, which covered New England and the midwest. A full list of tour dates for The I Missed You Tour is below:

October 12: Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena

October 13: Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena

October 14: Portland, OR — Veterans Memorial Coliseum

October 15: Nampa, ID — Ford Idaho Center Arena

October 16: Spokane, WA — Spokane Arena

October 18: San Jose, CA — SAP Center at San Jose

October 19: Stateline, NV — Tahoe Blue Event Center

October 20: Fresno, CA — Save Mart Center

October 21: Palm Desert, CA — Acrisure Arena

October 23: Anaheim, CA — Honda Center

November 07: Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena

November 08: Rochester, NY — Blue Cross Arena

November 09: Washington, DC — Capital One Arena

November 11: Milwaukee, WI — Fiserv Forum

November 12: Minneapolis, MN — Target Center

November 13: Des Moines, IA — Wells Fargo Arena

November 15: Indianapolis, IN — Gainbridge Fieldhouse

November 16: Memphis, TN — FedExForum

December 02: Las Vegas, NV — Michelob ULTRA Arena

December 03: Salt Lake City, UT — Delta Center

December 07: San Antonio, TX — AT&T Center

December 08: Thackerville, OK — WinStar Casino

December 09: Oklahoma City, OK — Paycom Center

December 10: Wichita, KS — INTRUST Bank Arena

December 12: Denver, CO — Ball Arena