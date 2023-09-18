Send Your Love to Adele’s New … Husband?

So what if we just need something to celebrate? Photo: Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

Let’s raise a glass of our favorite red to Adele, who might have just revealed that she’s married to Rich Paul. When a fan asked to marry the singer during her Las Vegas residency on September 16, Adele turned her down by saying, “I’m straight, my love, and my husband is here tonight.” She also went on to assure the fan that she’s “with Rich.” Sounds pretty married to us. The singer went public with her sports-agent partner a little over two years ago after her divorce from Simon Konecki. And she has spent over a year skirting questions about being engaged or married to Paul. After she was spotted wearing a flashy diamond ring, she dodged the question with Graham Norton: “If I was, would I ever tell anyone if I was or wasn’t?” she said, ring still on her finger. “I just love high-end jewelry, boy!” she later told Elle, clarifying that she was “not married” but “might as well be.” But this was before she started spending all that time in Vegas — and we know what happens there.