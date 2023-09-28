An Outbreak of Streaming Ads Infects AMC+

Streamliner At your service. Mood: When you have to watch another ad. Photo: Emmanuel Guimier/AMC

Another one bites the dust. Or more like, another streaming service is adding an ad tier. Starting this evening, AMC+ will start rolling out a new tier priced at $4.99 for subscribers who opt to include ads in their watches of The Walking Dead, among other AMC titles. If you access the streamer through third-party platforms or channel providers, expect that tier to become available in the coming weeks. AMC+ claims the new tier will be a “light ad load,” hoping that viewers will experience less than five minutes of ads per hour. The other ad-free subscription tier, priced at $8.99, will not change.

We have a related pro tip, though: If you already have a Max subscription, you can watch a handful of AMC+ originals on that streaming service, through October 31 — at no additional charge. Now, which streamer will be next to go ad-supported? Apple TV+, please don’t.