Two Nickelodeon Alumni Visit the House of Mouse

A Cat and a sponge walk into Toon Town … Photo-Illustration: Illustration: Vulture. Photos: Getty Images

Cat Valentine and Spongebob Squarepants had a cute date at the Nickelodeon Hotel. Oh, their Nick contracts are expired now? Ariana Grande and her alleged boyfriend Ethan Slater were spotted on Friday on a cute Disneyland date night after two months of dating. According to TMZ and People, the couple went on a Disney outing with some friends and Grande’s family to visit Mickey, Minnie, and Baymax— ok, maybe we don’t know if they met Baymax or not, I’m just happy he’s been added to the park. The two have seemingly kept their relationship lowkey since the news of their break up from their spouses in July. They first met on the set of the Wicked movie, where Grande plays Glinda and Slater plays Boq, a Munchkin. While the movie is currently on hold due to the SAG AFTRA strike, at least their dates are going strong. Maybe strong enough to pull Excalibur from the stone, just gotta look out for the green light.