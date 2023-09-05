Beyoncé’s B-Day Had Club Renaissance Jumpin’ Jumpin’

Beyoncé and Diana Ross. Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

When the celebrities’ celebrity holds a birthday concert, you had better show up! Beyoncé performed in Los Angeles’s SoFi Stadium on September 4, celebrating her 42nd birthday with a grab bag of A-list friends and fans at the Renaissance tour stop. Diana Ross — disco’s patron saint and a major musical influence on Queen Bey’s latest album — cheerfully led the “Happy Birthday” chorus. Kendrick Lamar popped in for a performance of the “America Has a Problem” remix ( experiencing technical difficulties with his mic … RIP to someone’s job). The guest list offstage was spicy, too. North West, the Kardashians’ only hope for future media dominance, was absolutely gagged during “Break My Soul” — as she should be. I mean, Beyoncé wore a new custom Versace costume. West’s mom and grandma, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner, accompanied the young TikToker. Elsewhere in the Kardashian multiverse, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet went public with their relationship, kissing and cuddling in the VIP section with Chalamet ashing cigarettes into the crowd … have some more respect for both the artistry and Diana Ross’s lungs.

Zendaya and Tom Holland went to the concert for a second time, camcorder in hand, and Bey gave Z a shoutout during the finale. The pair was spotted with comedy’s freshest faces, Ayo Edebiri and Quinta Brunson, walking around the venue. Down the line, we also saw Meghan Markle, SZA, Travis Scott, Adele, Kendall Jenner, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Kerry Washington, Chris Rock, and Lizzo, who’s in the middle of a workplace scandal, plus Yung Miami, Katy Perry, Kate Hudson, and Normani. Y2K icons Brandy and Christina Aguilera pulled up, as did Destiny’s Child bandmate Kelly Rowland. Amazon chairman Jeff Bezos also made an appearance, though I’m not sure why no one told him to move out the way.