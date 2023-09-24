Beyoncé Surprised Houston with Another Hometown Hottie

Photo-Illustration: Vulture. Photos: Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood, Taylor Hill/Getty Images

When it comes to fan covers that might not necessarily have that Parkwood production value, you may have seen comments joking, “We have the Renaissance world tour at home.” But the Renaissance world tour in Beyoncé’s home? Oh, trust, no expense was spared. At her tour’s first stop in Houston on September 23, Bey surprised the audience at the NRG stadium with another hometown hottie: Megan Thee Stallion. The pair performed their “Savage” remix live together for the first time since it was released in 2020. Despite how hype Club Renaissance got, it’s possible that no one was more excited than Meg and Beyoncé themselves. “Don’t she make you proud, Houston? She makes me proud. I love you, queen,” Beyoncé said during their joint performance. With childlike joy, Meg immediately replied, “I love you, Beyoncé! Aaaaaaaaaahh!!!!”

Meg appears to have dropped out of a headlining performance at New York’s Global Citizen Festival just to make this show (organizers cited an “unforeseen scheduling conflict”). The rapper wasn’t the only celeb who cleared her schedule. While the attendance list might not necessarily compare to Bey’s star-studded birthday show in Los Angeles., her Houston homecoming still attracted plenty of famous faces. Notably, Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, LeToya Luckett, and LaTavia Roberson were all photographed in the audience, which means that five past members of Destiny’s Child were present that night. (Presumably, the sixth one didn’t have her luggage ready.)

Megan is all of us LOL pic.twitter.com/r2QV7cCpdN — Yoncé Vocals (@YonceVocals) September 24, 2023

Destiny’s Child members Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, LeToya Luckett, and LaTavia Roberson are all in attendance to Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour show in Houston. pic.twitter.com/wptT0Nrw2J — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 24, 2023