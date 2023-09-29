Bill Cosby Is Being Sued for Sexual Battery

Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

Bill Cosby has been hit with a new sexual-battery lawsuit. In an 11-page civil complaint obtained by Deadline, plaintiff Donna Motsinger alleges that Cosby drugged and raped her in 1972. She claims that she worked at a Bay Area restaurant that Cosby frequented, and that he once followed her home to invite her to a performance that was part of his stand-up comedy album Inside the Mind of Bill Cosby. According to the complaint, which was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday, Motsinger felt sick after Cosby gave her a glass of wine in a limousine on the way to the event. She recalls accepting what she believed to be aspirin from him in a dressing room at the show venue. Allegedly, she then lost consciousness and woke up in her house without any clothes on except her underwear. In addition to sexual battery, she is also suing Cosby for intentional infliction of emotional distress and false imprisonment.

Over the years, Cosby has faced allegations of rape, sexual assault, and sexual harassment from more than 60 women. He has consistently denied any wrongdoing. The disgraced actor previously served three years in prison for rape, but was released in June 2021 after his conviction was overturned for procedural reasons. Since his release, he has been found liable in a sex-battery case and been sued for sexual assault by at least 15 more women.