Bill Maher Changes His Mind in Real Time

Photo: Janet Van Ham/HBO

It’s not time for Real Time With Bill Maher to return, after all. The Real Time host said his HBO talk show would hold off on returning on September 18, after he previously said it would return amid the writers’ strike. Maher attempted to explain his reasoning in a tweet. “My decision to return to work was made when it seemed nothing was happening and there was no end in sight to this strike,” he wrote. “Now that both sides have agreed to go back to the negotiating table I’m going to delay the return of Real Time, for now, and hope they can finally get this done.” This reversal came days after Maher previously said that WGA writers were “not the only people with issues, problems, and concerns.” Sounds like someone was more concerned after seeing the blowback to Drew Barrymore.

