What Other Deity Would Bowen Yang Like to Play?

My God is an awesome God. Photo: A24

If you’ve seen the trailer for Dicks: The Musical, you already know that Bowen Yang is playing God. Yes, that God. You know, from the Bible? “It’s always a fun little risk to play someone that people are currently worshipping,” Yang said at the film’s Los Angeles premiere on September 18. “And I hope to play more of them.” God narrates the film, starring Josh Sharp and Aaron Jackson, which was born in the basement show spaces of UCB lo these many years ago. Dicks: The Musical, out October 6, is A24’s first musical, and it’s a story very near and dear to the Lord’s heart.

Yang has had to embody all sorts of oddballs on Saturday Night Live — including the iceberg that sank the Titanic, Jafar, and the spotted lanternfly. But there are other roles left to inhabit, including more gods. “I would love to play Poseidon,” Yang manifested. “But I don’t take for granted the fact that I got to play a currently worshipped deity. I think if you’re playing a Greek god, it’s sort of a cop-out. No one actually worships those people anymore.” People may not worship Poseidon anymore, but there’s plenty of stans for his son.