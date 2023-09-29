Britney Just Wanted to Dance Like Shakira

Slay. Photo-Illustration: Vulture. Photos: Britney Spears; Getty Images

No, you’re not the only one still gobsmacked by Shakira’s impressive MTV VMAs performance from September 12, when she was recognized with the Video Vanguard Award. Britney Spears is too — that’s why she was dancing with those knives on Instagram. When she posted the initial video on September 25, Spears wrote, “I started playing in the kitchen with knives today 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ !!!” This prompted worry from some fans, including someone close to the star who reportedly called police for a wellness check. Per the Los Angeles Times, a sheriff’s deputy from the Ventura County Police Department visited Spears on September 27, and the check “was sufficient,” per a spokesperson. Since then, Spears has clarified that the knives are props, and she just wanted to try out some of Shakira’s moves. (It’s traditional in multiple cultures to dance with knives.) “No one needs to worry or call the police,” Spears wrote. “I’m trying to imitate one of my favorite performers Shakira … a performance I was inspired by !!! Cheers to us bad girls who aren’t afraid to push boundaries and take risks 💅🏼💅🏼💅🏼!”

Aside from dancing, Spears has been busy finishing her hotly anticipated memoir and preparing for the rerelease of her film Crossroads. Let the woman get a break and dance with some (fake) knives!