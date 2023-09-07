Photo: Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images

Even the Boss has to call in sick sometimes. Bruce Springsteen is postponing eight upcoming shows to treat peptic ulcer disease, a stomach condition, at “the decision of his medical advisers.” The move comes weeks after Springsteen and the E Street Band postponed two Philadelphia shows for August 16 and 18 due to illness, which were rescheduled to August 2024. The eight newly delayed shows start tonight in Syracuse, New York, and include his entire September tour schedule; new dates have yet to be announced. “We’re heartbroken to have to postpone these shows,” Springsteen said on social media. “We’ll be back to pick these shows up and then some. Thank you for your understanding and support.” Springsteen is set to return to the road November 3 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver and continue touring through December. Below, the postponed shows:

September 7 – Syracuse, N.Y. @ JMA Wireless Dome

September 9 – Baltimore, M.D. @ Oriole Park at Camden Yards

September 12 – Pittsburgh, P.A. @ PPG Paints Arena

September 14 – Pittsburgh, P.A. @ PPG Paints Arena

September 16 – Uncasville, C.T. @ Mohegan Sun Arena

September 19 – Albany, N.Y. @ MVP Arena

September 21 – Columbus, O.H. @ Nationwide Arena

September 29 – Washington, D.C. @ Nationals Park