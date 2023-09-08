V’s Job Is Just Beach

Jimin might have gotten Ryan Gosling’s Barbie guitar, but he’s not the only BTS member with big Kenergy — V can definitely put beach on his résumé. The proof is in V’s new music video for “Slow Dancing,” which BIGHIT has described as the “focus track” of his debut solo album Layover. The relaxing video is set on the coast, with V (real name Kim Taehyung) spending much of it chilling on the beach with friends or swimming shirtless through sparkling blue water. Even though the six-track album was created in close collaboration with NewJeans creative director Min Hee-jin, he’s not necessarily “Super Shy” with his lyrics. “What do you want, do you not like it / Stop teasin’ me girl,” he croons on the laid-back song. “Now you made me leave my heart out here.” He’s already released “Love Me Again” and “Rainy Days,” and has filmed a music video for each track on the project except the piano version of “Slow Dancing.” Dive into V’s latest visual above.

