Cardi B Gives a WWII-Era History Lesson on Hot Ones

There’s some wars in this house, there’s some wars in this house … never mind being a certified freak, Cardi B is a certified geek for history. “I don’t know why, I’m obsessed with war,” she mused in the latest episode of Hot Ones. “I’m obsessed with World War II — I love World War I, I like reading about that. But World War II? I’m just obsessed with just learning everything about it.” During the interview, host Sean Evans asked Cardi questions about everything from the aesthetic appeal of fashion designer Thierry Mugler to aliens to what makes a good rap intro. But it wasn’t until the interview hit the 16-minute mark — when Cardi found a way to bring up former president FDR and former First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt — that she started getting really excited. After rattling off some facts about FDR’s presidency, she explained why he had a separate house from his wife. (“FDR momma, she was always around. Like, and [Eleanor] didn’t really like that. Eleanor wanted her space, just like me.”) Cardi then animatedly recalled visiting FDR’s home and standing in the same room where he and Winston Churchill were “discussing the nuke.” She was so enthusiastic about recounting the memory that the burn from spicy wings faded away. Even the History Channel later gave her a social-media shoutout. Collab when?

