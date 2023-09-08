Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Beat It Up Like ‘Bongos’

Look, both Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion have been through some stressful situations recently. Cardi had to fend off accusations that her husband Offset was cheating again, while Meg had to sit through all the drama that came before Tory Lanez was sentenced for shooting her in the foot. But on “Bongos,” the pair’s first collaboration since 2020’s “WAP,” Cardi and Meg are staying away from shade … at least in the sense that they wear giant hats for part of the tropical music video. Their bars, on the other hand, definitely do take shots at a variety of hoes, including “dusty ass hoes,” “hoes camped out in the comments,” “stiff hoes,” and “broke” hoes whose “p—sy took more turns than a key hole.” And in case the track’s title isn’t obviously sexual enough, Cardi makes sure to rap, “My back shots sound like bongos.”

Cardi put in work promoting this song, going live while rubbing signed CD cases on various parts of her body and joking that she was making “scratch and sniff” versions. Half an hour before the song dropped, she and Meg also went live on YouTube and gushed about how much they love working with each other. Meg thanked Cardi for having her back in a “fucked up” industry, adding that it never feels like work when the pair collaborate. “The vibe that it gives is that we’re holding hands on a mountain,” Cardi agreed. “And it’s like, We jumping? Yeah, bitch, we jumping.” See if they stuck the landing in the full video above.