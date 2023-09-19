Ariana Grande Wants Yuh to Stop Banning Books

Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage

School districts across the United States have been banning books in public schools, but they didn’t sayyyyyy we couldn’t reaaaad. With a little help from Reading Rainbow icon Levar Burton, stars like Ariana Grande, Guillermo del Toro, Padma Lakshmi, Roxane Gay, Natasha Lyonne, and more have written an open letter encouraging those in the entertainment industry to stand up against the “threat of censorship in the form of book bans” as a part of the Banned Book Mobile tour with MoveOn. Written in response to “draconian laws” in Florida by Ron DeSantis that targeted books written by and about marginalized communities, the letter hopes to inspire people to make changes at a local level to prevent the banning of books. If there’s anyone that can break the books free, it’s Grande.