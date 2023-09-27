Cher Accused of Hiring Men to Abduct her Son in 2022

Photo: Terry McGinnis/WireImage

Newly-surfaced court documents allege that Cher hired four men to have her son, Elijah Blue Allman, abducted on the night of his 2022 wedding anniversary. His wife, Marie Angela King, signed a declaration in December of that year that claimed four men forcefully removed Allman from their shared hotel room. One said that they were hired by Allman’s mother.

According to the declaration, Elijah Blue Allman filed for divorce from his wife in November 2021, but that they were working on their marriage still in 2022. The couple allegedly stayed in a New York hotel after Cher asked King to leave the family home. “After spending these 12 days together in NY… four people came to our hotel room and removed [Allman] from our room,” the docs, obtained by Variety, read. “I have been told that I am not allowed to see or speak to [Allman] who is currently in lockdown at a treatment facility that is undisclosed to me. I am also told [Allman] has no access to his phone.” Allman has disclosed his issues with drugs and alcohol before, saying that he first started using drugs at age 11. His father, Gregg Allman, also struggled with substance abuse during his life.