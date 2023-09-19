Chris Stapleton and Snoop Dogg Feel It Comin’ in the Air Monday Nights

Photo: ESPN

Could you feel it comin’ in the air last night? The new Monday Night Football theme song, that is. Chris Stapleton and Snoop Dogg — yep, you read that right — covered Phil Collins’s hit “In the Air Tonight” for ESPN and ABC’s broadcasts with drums from Cindy Blackman Santana. Stapleton’s voice rises to the occasion, the drum part is just as cool as you remember, and well, Snoop Dogg’s having fun. (As random as it seems, both artists do know their way around the NFL; Stapleton did the National Anthem at last year’s Super Bowl, and Snoop performed in the halftime show two years ago.) It’s no “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night,” but it’s something. Tune in to the Eagles-Buccaneers game next Monday to see if this Stapleton performance will also move Eagles coach Nick Sirianni to tears.