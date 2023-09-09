The Chrisleys’ Prison Sentences Just Got a Couple Years Shorter

Photo: Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville

Julie and Todd Chrisley have had their prison sentences slightly reduced, USA Today reports. The married Chrisley Knows Best reality stars were originally sentenced to (separately) serve a combined 19 years in federal prison after they were found guilty of criminal bank fraud and tax evasion. Todd’s 12-year-sentence in Florida has now been shortened to 10 years, while Julie’s 7-year-sentence in Kentucky has now been shortened to 5 years. Jay Surgent, the pair’s lawyer, told USA Today that the Federal Bureau of Prisons decided to cut down the time because the Chrisleys were convicted of nonviolent offenses and have been “model inmates” since going behind bars in January.

The couple’s daughter, Savannah Chrisley, has claimed that her parents have faced “inhumane” treatment in the prison system. She recently alleged to Daily Mail that her dad has been held in 100-degree heat without air conditioning, with ice machines being padlocked to “retaliate” against inmates. “Where mom is, they just don’t… it’s bad,” she added. She also alluded to “corrupt” prison guards, arguing that the federal prison system as a whole is “all out of whack” and needs to be reformed. Representatives for the prisons where the Chrisleys are being held told Insider that the Federal Bureau of Prisons does not discuss specific security practices, internal procedures, or potential allegations of employee misconduct, but emphasized in identical statements that “every effort” is made to create an environment that is “both secure and human, prioritizing the physical and emotional well-being of those in our care and custody.”

Savannah told Daily Mail that her parents feel no guilt — “they were offered a plea deal and they turned it down because they are not going to say something they haven’t done,” she said — and communicate with her on a daily basis, though their contact with each other is limited to “emailing a little bit.” Savannah hinted that there might be legal action taken in regard to her parents’ imprisonment, though it’s not exactly clear what that would specifically be about. We’re sure we’ll hear all about it on the upcoming docuseries that’s reportedly in the works about the other Chrisleys adjusting to life after Julie and Todd’s lockup. When life gives you lemons, make more reality TV?