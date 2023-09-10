Christina Ricci Seems to Address Danny Masterson Support Letters

Photo: Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

Christina Ricci appears to have a message for Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, and other That ‘70s Show cast members who wrote letters asking for leniency for their former co-star and convicted rapist Danny Masterson. “So sometimes people we have loved and admired do horrible things,” Ricci wrote in a statement posted to her Instagram Story on September 9. “They might not do these things to us and we only know who they were to us but that doesn’t mean they didn’t do the horrible things and to discredit the abused is a crime. People we know as ‘awesome guys’ can be predators and abusers. It’s tough to accept but we have to.” Ricci added that she has personally known “lots of” people who were nice to her yet were “proven to be abusers privately.” “Believe victims,” she concluded. “It’s not easy to come forward. It’s not easy to get a conviction.” Masterson was sentenced on Friday to 30 years to life in prison for raping two women in 2003. Letters of support for him were later released to the public, with several celebs emphasizing to the judge that they associate the actor with positive traits. Kutcher and Kunis have since posted a video stating that their letters were intended to “represent the person that we knew for 25 years,” and not meant to “undermine the testimony of the victims or re-traumatize them in any way.”