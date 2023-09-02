CM Punk Terminated By AEW With Cause

Photo: John Wolfsohn/Getty Images

Phil Brooks—better known as the wrestler CM Punk—has been terminated by All Elite Wrestling, the promotion announced today. In a statement posted to X (formerly known as Twitter,) the company explained that the star’s firing follows “a weeklong internal investigation of an incident occurring back stage at AEW — All In London on Sunday, August 27.” The statement goes on to clarify that the AEW Discipline Committee made a “unanimous recommendation to [AEW CEO Tony] Khan that CM Punk be terminated with cause.” The sudden firing could cause complications for AEW’s All Out pay per view, set to air live from Punk’s hometown of Chicago tomorrow night, at which many fans had expected him to appear.

Punk had just returned in June from a nine month suspension over a backstage brawl that occurred after AEW’s All Out in September of 2022, with reports of backstage tension increasing almost immediately. First, it was reported by the Wrestling Observer that he’d had Ryan Nemeth removed from a booked spot on AEW’s Saturday night show Collision over something he’d tweeted about Punk, citing a desire to keep the show “drama free.” There were also rumors he’d had wrestlers Matt Hardy, “Hangman” Adam Page, and AEW’s Head of Talent Relations Christopher Daniels removed as well, though his camp disputed the claims about Page and Hardy. This past Sunday, he was again involved in an altercation backstage at the company’s show in London—this time with Jack “Jungle Boy” Perry.

Sources told the Wrestling Observer’s Bryan Alvarez that Perry made a comment to camera about using real glass in a stunt during his pre-show match, to which Punk took offense. When Perry came backstage after the match, Punk—who was slated to wrestle Samoa Joe in the main show opener to follow—confronted him about the comment. According to Alvarez, Punk asked Perry, “Do you have a problem with me?” to which Perry replied “You heard what I said out there.” At this, Punk told Perry “You know I could beat your ass, right?” before allegedly shoving him and putting him in a headlock. The fight was immediately broken up by bystanders, but not before Alvarez reports that monitors were actually knocked over onto AEW CEO Tony Khan himself.

In the company’s announcement today, Khan included his own statement:

Phil played an important role within AEW and I thank him for his contributions. The termination of his AEW contracts with cause is ultimately my decision, and mine alone. Of course, I wish I didn’t have to share this news, which may come as a disappointment to many of our fans. Nevertheless, I am making the decision in the best interests of the many amazing people who make AEW possible every week — our talent, staff, venue operators and many others whose efforts are unsung but essential to bringing our fans great shows on television and at arenas and stadiums throughout the world.

Statement from All Elite Wrestling and Tony Khan pic.twitter.com/3MtW6MkGDf — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 2, 2023