Crowds Rush Gates at Electric Zoo Day 3

Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Crowds rushed the gates at Electric Zoo Sunday evening, after announcement was made on Twitter that entry to the event was closed. According to Rolling Stone, it is unclear “how the event could have reached capacity prior to all ticket holders entering the venue.” Valid ticketholders ran past security after it was announced that the fest was closed to attendees, as multiple videos across social media show. Electric Zoo also canceled the first day of the festival, due to “unparalleled challenges,” including issues with the supply chain which allegedly stalled construction. A tweet on Sunday implied that issues arising from Friday’s cancelation were responsible for exceeding capacity Sunday. Ticketholders who weren’t able to get in on Sunday will reportedly be issued a refund. But many people appeared to not take “full refund” for an answer, and ran into the event space on Randall’s Island.

@renergy203 Electric Zoo 2023 kept ticket holders trapped in line for hours with no water or escape route packed together in 90⁰ heat ♬ original sound - 🌈 Ren 🌈

@suitelifeofcody EZoo Sunday: stopped people at the gates because they were over capacity. wouldn’t let anyone leave to use the bathroom. saw multiple people carried out of the crowd after passing out or becoming sick. they made everyone wait there for over an hour before the crowd started shoving through. saw multiple security guards shoving and tackling people trying to get away from the stampede. hope everyone is okay #electriczoo #ezoo #ezoo2023 #avantgardner ♬ original sound - carltoncody