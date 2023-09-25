Cyndi Lauper Diagnoses Jann Wenner As Senile

Photo-Illustration: Vulture. Photos: Getty Images

If you fall, she will not catch you, but she will be waiting to tell you how much of a dumbass you are. A week after Jann Wenner set fire to his reputation with his disparaging comments about female and Black musicians, Cyndi Lauper has offered her rationale as to why the co-founder of Rolling Stone would harbor such opinions. “I think he’s a little senile,” she explained to “Page Six.” “I don’t know why he would think that when African-American people invented rock and roll. I’m sorry Elvis learned from a Black man. So I really, really think it’s so wrong. I always thought it was wrong.” Wenner stated in his widely derided New York Times interview that he believed female artists weren’t “articulate enough on this intellectual level,” while Black artists also “just didn’t articulate at that level.” He has since apologized and will “accept the consequences” of his remarks, which has already included being removed from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s board. Now delete the Goddess in the Doorway review next.