Demi Lovato Embraced the Dystopia of The Masked Singer

Photo: Trae Patton/Fox

The Masked Singer is back and still slightly scary. It just provokes so many questions, like: Why is anti-vaxxer and non-singer Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg a judge? Why is national treasure Dick Van Dyke dressed as a gnome? And, this week: Why is Ken Jeong pretending to think Demi Lovato in a mouse costume is Lady Gaga? Does Ken Jeong think Lady Gaga would go on The Masked Singer? Season ten of The Masked Singer premiered on September 10, not with a competitive episode but with a “Kickoff.” Featured in the episode was a duet between Rumer Willis and Destiny’s Child’s Michelle Williams, two separate performances featuring judge Nicole Scherzinger (as is her right), and, most importantly, a performance by “Anonymouse.”

Anonymouse (a mouse dressed like it’s in 1984) performed Heart’s “What About Love” at the beginning of the episode, and it was immediately clear that it was Demi Lovato, due Demi Lovato’s unmistakably Demi Lovato voice. Then, everybody waited in suspense until the end of the episode, when it was revealed that the mouse who sounds like Demi Lovato was in fact … Demi Lovato! “I wanted to do your show because it seemed so fun, and it has been so fun,” Lovato said, as a way of explaining her presence. “And I get to sing! So it’s the best of both worlds.” Was that an intentional reference to Hannah Montana, the original masked pop star?