Doja Cat Wants Us to Snack on ‘Balut’

Fresh off a triumphant performance at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, Doja Cat has released “Balut” off her upcoming album Scarlet. The Scarlet rollout has been eventful, to say the least. Doja started the press cycle by criticizing the parasocial relationship stans have with artists, as well as releasing a bunch of art depicting her as a literal demon. “Paint the Town Red” went over well, but certain lines of “Demons” were roasted by TikTok. Oh well! Then there was the whole identical album art snafu, which has been resolved. “Balut” is a laid back outro track, which r/popheads describes as “90’s inspired.” The song is named after a street food found in the Philippines. It is indeed a lil’ snack of a track.