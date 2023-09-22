Doja Cat Let Scarlet Loose

Much like those promotional red wax figures, Doja Cat’s fourth album has been released into the world. While she might have beefed with her own stans throughout the rollout for Scarlet, she’s still keeping them well fed. In addition to 15 standard tracks, Doja added two extra songs, “Shutcho” and “WYM Freestyle,” to the digital version of the project. She also dropped a new music video for “Agora Hills,” which, despite the album’s title, is very pink. “I wanna brag about it / I wanna tie the knot,” she declares on the love song. “I wanna show you off.” Based on the lyrics she delivers from her pastel bedroom (“Get used to my fans lookin’ at you / F–k what they heard, I don’t f–k with them birds”), it seems like she hasn’t changed her mind about her controversial boyfriend. Doja is scheduled to start touring with special guests Ice Spice and Doechii in October. Considering the album’s (revised) spider cover art and the demonic visuals of singles like “Demons” and “Paint the Town Red,” that feels like a bloody good month to start.

