A Blonde Dares to Ask a Non Blonde What’s Going On?

Ahead of the release of her upcoming album Rockstar, Dolly Parton is willing to ask what only the non-blondes have been brave enough to ask: what’s going on? In a new music video featuring 4 Non Blondes’s Linda Perry, Parton and Perry perform in what looks like to be a school auditorium with old seats and light fixtures behind them. As they continue with the song, children start taking a peek at what’s going on and come in to watch the show (minus that one kid who’s recreating those TikToks where people drop stuff down stairs.) They later move to another part of the school where Perry is wearing matching hats with a kid while chilling on the swings. So what is going on? An absolute banger of a song, that’s what.

