Donald Glover’s Lando Calrissian Spinoff Is a Movie Now

Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian. Photo: Lucasfilm Ltd.

Donald Glover is taking Star Wars back to its home galaxy — the cinema. In an episode of the Pablo Torre Finds Out podcast, his younger brother, Stephen, spilled some tea about their joint Star Wars project, a spinoff following Lando Calrissian. The character was most recently embodied by Donald Glover in Solo, Disney and Lucasfilms’ expensive box-office flop, taking the mantle from the original actor, Billy Dee Williams. The pair took over the what was first envisioned as a Disney+ television series in July, replacing Dear White People writer-director Justin Simien. “It’s not even a show … the idea right now is to do a movie,” Stephen said on the pod. “Right now, because of the strike, it’s kind of like telephone, all of the information.” Lucasfilm confirmed the news, according to Variety. Well, if being a menace to television wasn’t enough, Donald Glover’s innovative and/or questionable style heads to the big screen. (It depends which Vulture staffer you ask.)