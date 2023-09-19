Do Androids Dream of Nicolas Cage?

Nicolas Cage is playing his dream role. Or his nightmare role, depending on who you are. Dream Scenario is another example of the “A24 film that could only be led by Nicolas Cage” phenomenon, following Cage playing himself in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. Written and directed by Kristoffer Borgli, the film follows an unremarkable man who begins to show up in millions of people’s dreams and becomes a viral sensation. Then the dreams turn into nightmares, and the whole thing becomes a lot worse. In the trailer, Cage attacks people, gets hit with arrows, and has a car spray-painted with the word “Loser,” all while “Dreams” by the Cranberries plays. Please say “Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac is also in the soundtrack. Dream Scenario, co-starring Julianne Nicholson, Michael Cera, Tim Meadows, Dylan Gelula, and Dylan Baker, will be out in theaters November 10. Perfect to restart those nightmares from Halloween.

