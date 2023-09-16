Dwayne ‘the Rock’ Johnson Cooked Up a Surprise WWE Return

You smell that? Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson cooked up a visit to a WWE ring for the first time since 2019. He made an unexpected appearance during a Friday episode of SmackDown in Denver, Colorado, just after WWE commentator Pat McAfee scolded wrestler Austin Theory for his attitude toward the crowd. “This will never be your show, this is the people’s show,” McAfee told Theory. “And you know what that means?” Naturally, that was the cue for the man nicknamed the People’s Champion to enter. Johnson and Theory traded insults for several minutes before things finally came to blows. Theory rushed at Johnson, who hit back with two of his signature moves, the spinebuster and the People’s Elbow. McAfee and Johnson later headed backstage, where Johnson found himself face to face with former on-and-off-camera rival John Cena. After a short staredown, Cena cracked a smile. “Welcome home,” he said, pulling his Fast X co-star in for a hug. As the Hollywood strikes stretch on, perhaps more movie stars will return to the ring. Who’s got eyes on Dave Bautista?

