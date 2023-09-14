Elizabeth Holmes Is Getting Shah-mazing Abs Under Her Prison Jumpsuit

Scammers Inc. Photo-Illustration: Vulture. Photos: Getty Images

Theranos? More like there’s-a-no belly fat to be found on this scammer’s bod. Elizabeth Holmes, object of Amanda Seyfried’s singular obsession, is currently in prison, but it’s not like she’s not making friends. Specifically, she’s bonding with another attention fiend who knows her way around a scam — Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s Jen Shah. “They’re friends. They’re both rehabilitating and have bonded over being on this journey of positive change,” Chris Giovanni, a representative for Shah, told People. “Their situations brought them together, and they have a good understanding of one another. They’re getting through it together.” Their friendship is both terrifying and beautiful, but even better is that Shah’s currently training Holmes, who apparently attends Shah’s fitness class “Shah-mazing Abs.” “Jen gets all the ladies together and they rally behind her while she teaches them fitness moves, and Elizabeth has been there right along with them,” Giovanni says. We hope for our sake that the two convicted criminals aren’t training to take on a heist. Who could stop them?