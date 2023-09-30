Francis Ford Coppola Made a Movie Inspired by the Roman Empire

Ok, so maybe your boyfriend thinks about the Roman Empire quite a bit. Who cares! Has he made a movie inspired by the 1,000-year-long civilization? Oh, he did for his high school history class… Well, he was probably inspired by none other than Francis Ford Coppola, who admits he’s just like us and is aware of the silly questions asked by girlfriends worldwide. On Instagram, Coppola answered, unprompted, how often he thinks about the Roman Empire and admits that he was so fascinated by that portion of history that it became the inspiration for his upcoming film, Megalopolis. He captioned: “My fascination with the Roman Republic is based on the struggle between the political parties during which the interest of the Republic yielded to the ambitions of a few powerful men who espoused the aims of political parties to establish their own fortunes and authority by relying upon armed forces to achieve those ends, dealing the final blow to a constitution already tottering to its fall.” His answer was way more satisfying than most of the men on TikTok scrambling to come up with an inaccurate fact on the spot. Now that that’s out of the way, can someone ask him what he thinks of Tube Girl’s cinematography?

Related