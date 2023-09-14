The Frasier Reboot Trailer Will Scramble Your Eggs

Frasier Crane is back, and he’s just as desperate for a date as ever. Paramount+ has released the trailer for the inelegantly titled Frasier (2023). We could have gone with Still Frazy After All These Years, but alas no. The Frasier reboot stars Kelsey Grammer as the most spun-off man in history, Frasier Crane. This time, Fraj is back in Boston and trying to reconnect with his son Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott). Bebe Neuwirth will guest star in one episode as Lilith, Freddy’s mom and Frasier’s ex-wife, but other than that the old Frasier crew is staying Seattle. The trailer does show that fussiness skipped a generation with Freddy; he’s taking after Grandpa Martin and drinks Scotch by the handle rather than brandy by the snifter. The first two episodes of Frasier (2023) premiere October 12 on Paramount+.

