Gary Busey Involved in Alleged Hit-and-Run, Again

He’s private. Photo: Walter McBride/Getty Images

Gary Busey has found himself in yet another vehicular incident. The Malibu/Lost Hills sheriff’s station is investigating an alleged hit-and-run, where Busey is accused of rear-ending a woman’s car. A spokesperson confirmed the news to EW, saying that Busey was listed in the police report filed on September 6. The unidentified woman first accused the Oscar–nominated actor of a hit-and-run in a video obtained by TMZ on September 5, claiming he ran into her while leaving a Malibu shopping center and fled the scene. Footage shows what appears to be Busey and the accuser driving down Pacific Coast Highway while she demands his contact information through an open window. Footage then cuts to a parking lot where the woman managed to catch up with him. Busey stands outside his car and says he has Progressive insurance, though he refuses to give additional information because he’s “private.” She notes that he has scuffs all over his car. Busey decides to peel off as the accuser yells, “No, you rear-ended me! You can’t hit someone and then leave.” The Beach Boys song “Wouldn’t It Be Nice” can be heard blaring from the Buddy Holly actor’s car. A cheerful song to soundtrack one’s second alleged hit-and-run (that time, he allegedly hit a pedestrian while backing out of a Malibu parking lot, injuring her). Just another Tuesday for Busey, it seems.