Global Citizen to Become an ARMY Base

General Jung Kook. Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Jung Kook found his time. The BTS member is joining the Global Citizen lineup, where he’ll perform solo in the U.S. for the first time, after BTS previously performed there in 2021. The move comes after Jung Kook became the second BTS boy to earn a solo No. 1 with “Seven,” his hit with Latto, earlier this summer. (He’s been making use of all seven days of his week before he’ll eventually have to join other BTS members in their mandatory military enlistment.) Jung Kook joins a lineup that already includes the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Megan Thee Stallion, Anitta, Stray Kids, D-Nice, Conan Grey, and Sofia Carson, for the benefit festival taking place September 23. Central Park is about to be an ARMY base.